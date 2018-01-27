A woman has been arrested after the alleged fatal stabbing of her partner at Kaikoura's Top 10 Holiday Park.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said police were called to a holiday park in Kaikoura about 7.45pm yesterday after reports of the stabbing in a campervan.

When emergency services arrived a 58-year-old man was confirmed dead.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested following the incident.

Advertisement

Police confirmed the dead man was the woman's partner.

Many witnesses are still to be interviewed by police as inquiries continue.

A scene examination will also continue today, Sloan said.

Management of the park were unable to speak to the Herald this morning.

Meanwhile, shocked campers have written about their experience on social media this morning.

One man said they had just showered and arrived back at their site about 8pm yesterday to find it swarming with emergency service crews.

They shortly after learned of the alleged stabbing.

"So of course the police and volunteer emergency services were then on body guarding duty right through until after midnight, until the coroner could come and remove the body. Police are still there now. I mean really. What a start to holiday leave.

"Feel sorry for all the people involved, especially some who were quite visibly traumatised by it all. So Sad for everyone."