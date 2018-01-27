Four homes have been evacuated in the Auckland suburb of Milford after a burst sewage pipe spilt waste through local properties.

A fire service spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Shakespeare Rd at 2.40am on Sunday after receiving reports of a water leak.

Upon arrival, the water leak was found to be a burst sewage pipe and Auckland Council was notified.

Auckland water company Watercare's chief operations manager, Mark Bourne, said there were crews and contractors on site.

They had closed the wastewater pump station to stop the flow of wastewater and were working to minimise the environmental impact.

"Their first priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of those residents that were affected," Bourne said.

"The next step will be sorting out temporary repairs."

Up to four homes have been evacuated, with Watercare covering the costs of alternative accommodation for the affected residents.

Temporary repairs are being undertaken and an investigation into the cause of the burst pipe is underway.

When asked if there were concerns with the state of Auckland's pipes, Bourne said they were investing in the infrastructure.

Safeswim has issued a long-term no-swimming warning near the Wairau Creek outlet due to its "high risk" and has further advised people not to swim on Milford Beach.

Watercare has a large wastewater pump station on Alma Rd, where wastewater was pumped towards the Rosedale Wastewater Treatment Plant.

