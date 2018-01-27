Six teenage girls were packed into a car that crashed and rolled in an east Auckland suburb during a police pursuit this morning.

At least two of the girls have been rushed to hospital and others are suffering minor injuries after the crash in Pakuranga Heights.

The car crashed and rolled on the corner of Cascades Rd and Pakuranga Highway about 2.20am.

A police spokeswoman said officers noticed a vehicle being driven dangerously on Pakuranga Rd around 1.55am.

"Police began following the driver at a distance and after a time, signalled for the driver to pull over but they failed to stop and a brief pursuit was initiated," she said.

"A short time later the fleeing driver crashed at the intersection with Cascades Rd and the vehicle ended up on its roof."

The spokeswoman said all six occupants were teenage girls.

The girls were checked over by St John Ambulance staff following the crash and would all be referred to Youth Aid.

A witness described the car as "a mess" with a crumpled roof and shattered windscreen.

"It looks like the car had been driving along Pakuranga Highway away from town and it hit a street sign and rolled."

At least two people were rushed away in an ambulance, the witness said, while others were speaking to police following the incident.