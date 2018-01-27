Fire crews have controlled a "fully involved" house fire in Whangarei.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the house on Corns St in Kensington just before 10pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire broke out on the top floor of a two-story home.

Four crews managed to control the fire and all but one remained at the scene after 10.45pm.

The spokesman said all occupants of the house had been accounted for and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage were not yet known.