The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been transformed into a spectacular light display.

At 9.10pm, 90,000 LED lights and 200 floodlights illuminated the landmark in dazzling style for the launch of Vector Lights.

Boats have swarmed the harbour and onlookers the beaches and parks to catch a glimpse of the six-minute specially-composed sequence featuring original music and spectacular lighting effects.

And if social media is anything to go by Kiwis were thrilled with the display.



"That was pretty damn cool," one person said on Twitter.

Others described the show as "fantastic" and "brilliant" while one Twitter user said "the music made it".





Well done @Vectorltd - the first show of the #VectorLights was fantastic! — Tawna (@tjwhitfordnz) January 27, 2018

Some shared videos of the lights taken from boats in the harbour.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern watched the lights from Little Shoal Bay on Auckland's North Shore. She shared a photo of the kids who were lucky enough to turn on the lights, to social media.

"Our next generation of inventors are about to touch a set of globes and trigger the Harbour Bridge light show," she said on Instagram.

The lights were switched on by the winners of Auckland Council and Vector's 'Design The Future' competition. The competition asked kids to put on their inventor's hats and design something that will help a smart energy future.

The solar energy-powered show references Tama-Nui te Ra (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy), and Hei te Ao Marama (the future world of light).

The imagery also pays tribute to Auckland's diverse cultures, including reference to tukutuku panelling, a traditional latticework used by Maori to decorate meeting houses.

It is accompanied by sounds of Auckland's cultures, including Polynesian drumming.

It is believed to be the first major bridge in the world to have its lighting come entirely from solar power, from 630 panels installed on top of North Wharf in Wynyard Quarter.



People have been encouraged to find their own viewing spaces around the city to enjoy the show.

Ardern and auckland Mayor Phil Goff arrived at Little Shoal Bay shortly after 8:30pm.

Goff said a special aspect of tonight's solar powered light display was that it made a statement to the world that "Auckland leads sustainability".

He said with the uncertainties and realities of climate change it was important the city became more sustainable.

Ardern addressed the crowd and those involved in setting up the event.

She said it was wonderful to see how many children had come to see the lights.

"Some children came up to me and said would you like to come and have cheese and crackers out our house".

"The challenge that existed here wasn't just how do we light up a bridge...at its root was how do we do that and make it sustainable".

She said climate change was a massive threat but a great for NZ to create itself "as clean green and carbon neutral".

Viewing spots suggested on Vector's website were Harbour View Beach Reserve, Te Atatu Peninsula; Sentinel Beach, Herne Bay; Mount Eden; Little Shoal Bay, Northcote; Auckland waterfront; Bayswater Marina; Queens Parade, Devonport; Mount Victoria, Devonport; and Bastion Point.

If you don't make it in time for the grand reveal fear not – the light show will be repeated at 9.30pm, then every half hour until midnight, with static light displays in between.

You can also check out the livestream here or tune into Coast radio station, on Auckland 105.4 FM, to hear the sounds in sync with the light show for the 9.10pm and 9.30pm shows.

Just as the Sky Tower shows its colours in support of various events throughout the year, the bridge will be programmed to celebrate special occasions, including Waitangi Weekend, Auckland Pride and the Lantern Festival.

The project is part of a 10-year energy efficiency partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.