Maddie Blitvich is 2-years old, cannot speak and faces critical surgery. But to her family and doctors she is a living miracle.

Carolyne Meng-Yee and Mike Scott met the little girl who wasn't supposed to live for more than two days.

Now aged two, she likes what most kids her age like; riding her tricycle, having her nails painted and being tickled.

She also loves eating chocolate, cake and cheerios; sometimes all at the same time.

This is her inspiring and heart-moving story.

• Read the full in-depth feature on the life of Maddie here