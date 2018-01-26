The woman who has become the public face of "A Glittery March for Consent", which aims to raise awareness of issues of consent, sexual harassment and assault, says a major British news agency "founded" the march, and is helping to organise it.

The agency, Caters, confirmed it will shoot video and still footage of the march in Auckland tomorrow. It is likely to sell images on to international media outlets. Stories and images from the agency regularly appear in British tabloids, as well as outlets such as the Telegraph and the Guardian.

But the possibility that Caters "founded" A Glittery March for Consent has raised questions about the motives behind the agency's alleged involvement, including that the protesters would be exploited for financial gain, reports The Wireless.

The march was planned in the aftermath of an indecent assault on 20-year-old Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller at Rhythm and Vines festival on New Year's Eve.

Footage of the assault, which went viral on Facebook and was picked up by media across the globe, showed a young man sneak up behind Anello-Kitzmiller and grab her glitter-covered breast as she walked by, topless, with a friend. The man then ran away.

When contacted by The Wireless after the march was announced, Anello-Kitzmiller said she had "signed herself over" to Caters and the agency was also "founding" the march.

"Caters is a news agency that is helping put together the march," she said.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, from Portland. Photo / Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller

Anello-Kitzmiller said all questions relating to the march needed to be made via Caters.

When asked if she was paid by the company for what was sold on to other media outlets she said: "We have an agreement that I've worked out with them."

When approached by The Wireless yesterday, Caters Australian news editor Tui Benjamin denied any involvement in founding or organising the march.

"We're not involved in founding the march at all - we're just covering the march like any other media organisation."

She asked that further questions be sent via email, but is yet to respond.

As well as providing photos and videos to media outlets, Caters buys stories, and offers PR services.

When first contacted earlier this month, Benjamin said photos and videos of the march would be available for a fee.

"All our content is rights managed on a revenue share agreement with the copyright holders, we would need to agree on a licensing fee prior to any usage."

Once paid, the company would also provide statements from Anello-Kitzmiller "for no additional fee".

Anello-Kitzmiller spoke to The Wireless directly via email and Facebook Messenger, free of charge, and never asked for money. She declined to be interviewed over the phone.

Responding to questions via email, Anello-Kitzmiller said the march was not originally her idea.

"After the video at RnV was posted and I released my response video, I was approached via Facebook and asked me to walk down queen street alone wearing nothing but body paint," she said.

"I felt that they were trying to make me out to be their pet excibitionist [sic] and that they purely wanted to do that for the media attention. I told them that if they really wanted to make an impact, they would get a lot of people involved."

She wanted articles posted that stood up for victims, rather than have clickbait headlines containing the words "naked woman" published, she said.

Anello-Kitzmiller said she was also asked to do a nude walk with "a couple of friends", which she declined.

"Again I told them no, that their intentions didn't correlate with my own. That if they truly wanted to make a difference there would be a march or a protest.

"That's how the idea came about."

When asked who had approached her, Anello-Kitzmiller declined to say.

"I just want to avoid naming and shaming because it just brings on more attention," she wrote.

Anello-Kitzmiller told The Wireless the aim of the march was to bring people together with "a mutual feeling respect for one another, understanding, empathy, empowerment".

Glitter body art business owner Jolene Guillum-Scott, 22, is also involved in organising the march. Her business, Gypsy Fest, will "glitter" attendees for $15, with between 60 and 80 percent of the proceeds going to charity.

Anello-Kitzmiller said she hoped the march would make make those who have been victimised feel "less alone".

"I hope to encourage those who have remained quiet about their own abuse to speak out, to share their stories in an effort to continuously raise awareness and enforce understanding. I hope we inspire people to stand up for themselves and others, to teach their children consent and respect. I hope people are inspired to be activists in their own way," Anello-Kitzmiller said.

"When we go home after the march, our job is not done. We have to keep speaking out, to keep making ourselves heard. We have to take care of one another and make each other feel safe. I hope people hear this and know that it is never there fault and they always deserve to be listened to."

But leading Auckland PR firm owner Deborah Pead says that if it was true that Caters was involved in organising or founding the march, people attending had the right to know.

"I fear that this young woman may have been exploited," she said.

"It's people's right to protest, but it should be done for transparent, genuine and authentic reasons, and not be motivated by profit."

Massey University journalism academic Dr James Hollings also questioned the motivations behind the protest.

If the news agency was indeed involved in organising the event, that made things "murky," he said.

"These young women should be applauded for sticking up for this issue, and I admire their guts and enterprise in doing so," Hollings said.

"But they really need to be aware that the organisers risk turning a lot of people off if anyone other than the named charity is profiting financially from the general public giving up their time and money to show their concern about an important issue like this"

Hollings said that if Caters was profiting from the march in any way, it would damage a good cause and that would be a shame.

Attempts by companies to profit from the #MeToo movement, which has been used online to help show how widespread sexual assault and harassment is, are not unheard of.

Two weeks after the New York Times first published allegation that led to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, cosmetic company Hard Candy applied to trademark #METOO.

The company's CEO told TMZ that it was "not a straight cash grab," but was intended to be used to "give back to women worldwide".

Another company, Fuzzy Logic, has tried to trademark #metoo for use on silicone wristbands.