State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty will be closed for several hours following a crash in which one person was critically injured.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said State Highway 2 north of Katikati was closed because of a serious crash.

Police were called to the two car crash at the intersection with Kauri Point Rd at 8.44am.

One person was critically injured and two others had moderate injuries. The were all taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene and as a result the road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for several hours.

There are no diversions in place so police ask that motorists avoid the area and thank people in advance for their patience.

With people heading away for the long weekend and One Love Festival on in Tauranga, it is likely to cause serious delays.