One man is dead and two others critically injured after a car rolled on Ninety Mile Beach.

Emergency services were notified of the crash near the Waipapakauri boat ramp at 9.40pm.

A 43-year-old man died at the scene, while a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suffered critical injuries.

The man was flown to Whangarei Hospital and the woman taken to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also in the car, sustained minor injuries.



The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.