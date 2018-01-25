The shooting of a Wellington taxi driver is heading to trial, but only after a mental health report has been completed for one of the accused.

Dylan Nuku, 26, and Paris Te Aroha Ohuka, 17, appeared in the Wellington District Court today.

Ohuka is jointly charged with possession of a firearm, and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Today she pleaded not guilty to both charges, opting for a jury trial, which has been set for April 5.

The lengthy delay before the trial is to allow for a psychiatric report for Nuku.

His lawyer told the court Nuku suffered from schizophrenia, and they needed to establish whether he was insane at the time of offending before entering a plea.

Wellington taxi driver Alem Tesema was shot in the right shoulder on Saturday November 18 last year, after picking up a man and a woman from Courtenay Pl.

Tesema said he took the couple, alleged to be Nuku and Ohuka, to Stone St in Miramar. But after an altercation he said he was shot with a small, low calibre pistol.

He managed to drive away and find help at a service station, before being taken to hospital.