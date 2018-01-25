Girls are now welcome at a prestigious Wellington boys' school.

From 2020, Scots College will be co-ed for years 11 and 12.

Headmaster Graeme Yule made the announcement via a video on the Miramar school's website.

"Following in the footsteps of many of the country's leading independent boys' schools, this carefully considered decision is an important step for preparing our young people for adulthood," Yule said.

"Evidence supports that a co-education environment at this age assists students to feel more comfortable about who they are, gives them a healthy, positive attitude, and preparedness for the next step be that tertiary study or the workforce."

Yule said a co-educational senior school will encourage students to collaborate and learn from one another socially.

"Scots College has never been afraid to embrace change, to ensure that we continue to provide a future-focused education that prepares our students for their futures."

The prep and middle schools will remain boys only, as evidence shows they learn best in a single-sex environment at that age, Yule said.