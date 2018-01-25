The Government has launched a new pilot programme that will take a grassroots approach to settling refugees in New Zealand.

Four community organisations around the country have been chosen to sponsor 25 refugees and help them settle into their communities.

The services they will provide will include: the provision of furnished housing, helping them navigate their community and the services they need (such as enrolling in GPs and schooling), English language classes, and support towards paid employment and self-sufficiency.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced the four organisations on Friday, who will sponsor the refugees due to arrive in the country by June 2018.

They are Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand (Wellington), Gleniti Baptist Church (Timaru), South West Baptist Church (Christchurch) and the Society of St Vincent de Paul (Nelson) have been chosen by Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

"This new approach will help bring communities together, so they can feel involved in supporting refugees to settle into New Zealand life," Mr Lees-Galloway says.

"With this grassroots approach come positive social, economic and cultural benefits, both for the community and the resettled refugees."

Mr Lees-Galloway said the sponsored refugees will participate in a tailored two-week reception programme at the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre prior to settling in the communities with the settlement support provided by their approved community organisation sponsor.

"The Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship Category is only one of the ways this Government is committed to supporting some of the world's most vulnerable people to rebuild their lives and thrive in New Zealand. This is in addition to and complements our existing refugee quota."

An evaluation of the pilot programme will be undertaken by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and completed by December 2018. The evaluation will be used to inform any future implementation of the new category.