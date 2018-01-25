A Hamilton bar notorious for police lining up outside to stop trouble spilling out the doors has had its liquor licence declined.

The city's district licensing committee has knocked back The Hood bar's renewal application and its on-licence will expire in April.

The committee's report reveals police opposed relicensing the Victoria St bar, which opened in 2012, because of concerns about the high level of alcohol- related harm in and around the premises.

Police said most recently, three people were stabbed during a fight on the street outside at 1.30am on November 4. Their statistics showed there had been 615 arrests or interventions between January 2013 and June 2017 near The Hood.

Advertisement

A heavy uniformed police presence was always needed outside, the police submission said.

Bar owner John Lawrenson said it was unfair to blame The Hood as 90 per cent of Hamilton's bar patrons between midnight and 3am were in one of seven bars in a 100m stretch.

The Hood could have half the city's bar patrons after 1.30am because of its relaxed dress code and music. Its popularity meant it was statistically more likely to feature in incidents, he said.

The licensing committee, however, decided declining The Hood's licence was likely to increase the amenity and good order of the area.

"The likelihood of general and disorder and violence will be significantly reduced," it said.

Police resources required to keep the crowd outside The Hood under control meant the rest of the city suffered, the committee said.

Its decision can be appealed.

- NZN