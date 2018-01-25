The owner of the Kaukapakapa General Store was left bruised after being attacked with a wrench by a trio that made off with nothing but cigarettes.

Three men entered the store in the Kaipara district just before 8.30pm on Thursday.

A fourth man was waiting outside in a stolen car.

The car was then spotted on the motorway near Silverdale and a police chase ensued after the car failed to stop when signalled.

Road spikes were successfully used and the car was stopped in Greenlane.

Three men aged 25, 18 and 17 are scheduled to appear in North Shore District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with failing to stop and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A fourth person, a 15-year-old male, has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the North Shore Youth Court.

The store owner was contacted by the Herald but was unwilling to comment further at this stage.