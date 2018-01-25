The hottest days are due to hit the country at the start of next week when temperatures are set to soar to as high as 40C across the South Island.

The mercury hit a whopping 37C yesterday in the small Canterbury township of Waiau, and Metservice today warned even hotter temperatures were in store when the foehn winds swept over the Canterbury Plains, parts of Otago and Christchurch after the weekend.

Temperatures have soared to the late 20s and early 30s for days on end across Canterbury and north and central Otago and Wanaka is expected to be in a meteorological heatwave.

Niwa today said temperatures were likely to rise to the upper 30s and nudge 40C in eastern districts on Tuesday.

MetService forecaster Brian Mercer said the dry, warm winds would make Monday and Tuesday "exceptionally warm".

"They look like they are going to be the hottest days.

"Alexandra is due to get 35 and Wanaka will hit 24 and into Tuesday all centres will be heading in to the late 20s and early 30s and some could go a great deal higher," he said.

Christchurch is forecast to reach 34C on Tuesday.

It won't be as hot in the north but even some Wellington suburbs are expected to reach 31C.

"Across the Wellington region, Lower Hutt and Wainuiomata will be getting into the 30s on Monday. Wainuiomata is expected to reach 31C."

🌡️ Which day will have the hottest temps in your town? 🌡️



Here's the temp difference from average on Friday-Wednesday -- notice next Tuesday is the most 'red' which may have upper 30s/near 40 in the east 🔥



For reference, NZ's record warmest temp = 42.4 in Rangiora (1973). pic.twitter.com/xoeBI9hqWz — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 25, 2018



The north is continuing to suffocate under a blanket of humidity and temperatures that barely shift between night and day.

Auckland and Tauranga have endured balmy night-time lows of 22C and 23C - after daytime highs little more than 5C higher.

The warm tropical air will continue to flood across the North Island for the next four days, bringing little respite from the discomfort.

The month is shaping up to be the hottest in New Zealand history.

Niwa yesterday released preliminary data showing January's average maximum temperature was tracking well above record levels as the hottest month ever and the largest difference from average temperature since records began in 1909.

Train passengers sweltering

Wellington train services could face speed restrictions if the weather gets much hotter.

Trains on parts of the Wairarapa and Johnsonville lines have been limited to 40km/h this week.

Extreme temperatures are affecting tracks in several parts of the country.

KiwiRail spokesman Henare Clarke said the restrictions are a precaution against trains derailing and are put in place if the tracks reach more than 55C.

Meanwhile, more than 200 disgruntled train passengers on the Wairarapa line have signed a petition in protest at the sweltering conditions on the carriages.

The commuters say they're being treated "worse than animals", and complain about overcrowding, smelly toilets and a dysfunctional air conditioning system.

Petition organiser Greg Kerr catches the train daily and says the temperature onboard has become unbearable.

He says at around 32C, it's above the allowable threshold for transporting live animals.

Passengers said there's no air conditioning but Metlink said the units are struggling in the heat and a specialist will assess them next week.

Metlink said it was also closing curtains in the carriages to reduce the sun exposure.

Today's forecast

Auckland:

Cloud breaking to sunny spells. Afternoon showers. Light winds. 28C

Hamilton:

Cloud breaking to sunny spells. Afternoon showers with possible thunderstorms. 30C

Tauranga:

Fine, morning cloud and afternoon shower. Light winds. 27C

Wellington:

Cloudy, drizzle but sunny afternoon spells. Southerlies. 22C

Christchurch:

Drizzle clearing to fine breaks. Noreasterly winds. 21C

Dunedin:

Drizzle clearing to fine breaks. Noreasterly winds. 21C