A young man is in a critical condition in Palmerston North Hospital after plunging 70m down a near vertical cliff at a central North Island Reserve.



It is believed the man, in his early 20s, left the road above the river at 2am and clambered over a fence, then slipped and fell through thick bush down the cliff at the Vinegar Hill Domain, south of Hunterville.

Fire and Emergency central shift communications manager Carlos Dempsey described the overnight rescue operation as "dramatic and difficult".

A Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman said crews could hear the man but not see him through much of "incredibly intense" three-hour rescue mission.

Dempsey said fire crews Hunterville and Kimbolton and the rescue helicopter spent three hours in pitch darkness to find and reach the injured man who was trapped about 70m down the sheer cliff face.

The helicopter was eventually able to winch the stricken man out of danger, Dempsey said.

"Access was quite difficult," he said.

The helicopter spokeswoman said the fire service forged the river to pinpoint the man's location and climb up to him.

When this was unsuccessful because of the nature of the terrain, they used a spotlight to find him.

"Shining a spotlight in his direction and getting him to call out allowed his general position to be located."

But even having a general position, the rescue helicopter struggled to find the injured man in the dense bush and trees.

The search was about to be called off when the man was finally spotted in a rock chute.

The helicopter winched a paramedic to the man to stabilise him and pulled him to safety about 20 minutes later.

After paramedics provided further treatment at the nearby Reserve, he was flown to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said the man was still in a critical condition in hospital today.