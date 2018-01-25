A Mangonui man fleeing from the police didn't let driving through road spikes stop him.

He reversed into a police car, injuring the officer in it and causing extensive damage to the police car.

He now faces a raft of charges.

The police vehicle rammed by the fleeing driver. Photo/Northland Age

Police in Northland sighted the man travelling on Inland Rd in the Karikari Peninsula at excessive speeds at 2.45pm on Thursday. Police then tried to pull over the man but he failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued but was abandoned due to the dangerous driving of the man, Senior sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland said.

"Police set up road spikes and the vehicle was spiked eventually coming to a stop.

"However, it then reversed at high speed directly into the police vehicle behind it which has received extensive damage," Swann said.

The remains of the road spikes used to stop the vehicle. Photo/Northland Age

The officer injured received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Two other vehicles were hit by the offending vehicle, but none of the occupants were injured.

The 45-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a blunt instrument, failing to stop, recklessly causing injury, possession of drug utensils and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man was being held in custody overnight and would appear in Kaitaia District Court on Friday.

Fleeing driver incidents were "incredibly dangerous", Swann said.