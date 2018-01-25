Traffic has eased for northbound commuters heading home on Auckland's Harbour Bridge following a breakdown on the Curran St on-ramp.

Congestion was backed up from the on-ramp to Jervois Rd, Ponsonby.

It follows a crash at 5pm on Auckland's Harbour Bridge which caused major delays for commuters heading south on the Northern Motorway in the peak of rush hour.

NZTA asked for motorists to allow extra time when planning travel.

UPDATE 3:55PM



The incident has been cleared, however expect major delays backed to Sunnynook area ^TY https://t.co/Oh1S8RsFrI — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 25, 2018

NZTA was currently doing scheduled maintenance on the southbound Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp.

"Delays may be experienced by the public due to the ramp closure. This road work closure is dependent on various factors, including weather, and may be postponed or cancelled at late notice."

The maintenance was scheduled for completion on Friday January 26 at 6am.