A motorbike rider claims he was almost killed while riding in west Auckland when he rode into a piece of fishing line that had been deliberately strung across the road.

The man posted to a Kumeu social media group that he was riding on Old North Rd in Kumeu when he encountered two early teens holding fishing line at neck height from one side of the road to the other.

The line "almost killed me", he wrote. "Now I've a stuffed bike, oil pissing out, broken indicator and no back brakes."

He had tracked down the pair and their parents, he said.

Advertisement

Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac of the Waitemata Police said police had not received a complaint but were keen to investigate.

"Police are aware of a post that has been made on a local Facebook page regarding a motorcyclist that crashed in Kumeu yesterday due to fishing line being held across the width of Old North Rd.



"At this stage police have not received a complaint regarding this incident, however we are making a significant effort to contact the alleged victim and would urge them to contact us immediately."



Pivac asked anyone with information to contact Kumeu Police on 09 412 7756.