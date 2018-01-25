Six new safety camera have been installed across different Auckland intersections, with more to come in the year according to Auckland Transport.

The cameras installed will operate with advanced technology to help improve safety at high-risk intersections.

They will operate remotely and data will be sent to a central location.

The new cameras will be located at the intersection of Lincoln Rd and Swanson Rd, Lincoln Rd and Te Pai Place, Albany Highway and Oteha Valley Rd, Great North Rd and Karangahape Rd, Blockhouse Bay Rd and New North Rd, and Esmonde Rd and Fred Thomas Drive.

Advertisement

Auckland Transport's chief transport operations officer Andrew Allen says good safety cameras are ones that don't need to take photos as he believes people should be stopping before approaching a red light.

"We know that safety cameras work to make intersections safer and save many lives. Red light running is very common, especially with drivers aged 20 to 39. This group causes 58 per cent of crashes where red lights are ignored and someone is injured.

"We have been working closely with the New Zealand Police, the NZ Transport Agency and others groups like the Automobile Association to bring down the number of crashes resulting from red light running.

"We are sending a clear message by adding more red light safety cameras to the network. You need to stop at red lights and stop risking lives on the road," says Allen.

NZ Transport Agency's crash data shows that four people died and 75 were seriously injured in Auckland between 2012 and 2016 because of red light running crashes.

The Automobile Association's Barney Irvine says AA members get the most fired up about red light running compared to other road safety issues.

"Our members are sick and tired of red light runners putting other road users – and themselves – at risk. Ninety per cent of Auckland AA Members say they want to see more cameras at intersections. We're delighted to see Auckland Transport push ahead with this, and we'd love to see the same approach rolled out in other main centres."

Police say running a red light is not worth the risk of others' lives.

Waitemata road policing manager Inspector Trevor Beggs says, "The consequences of choosing to run a red light can be life or death. Increased speed, regardless of vehicle type, puts vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists at greater risk. For them, drivers stopping at red lights and even a small reduction in vehicle speed could save their life."

NZTA crash statistics (2012–2016)

Overall signalised intersection injury crashes have been trending upwards since 2012. The Auckland urban areas have the largest number of intersection casualties.

In Auckland between 2012 and 2016, there were a total of 69 fatal and serious injury crashes at signalised intersections due to red light running.

These crashes resulted in four deaths, with 75 people being seriously injured.

Drivers at fault or part fault in these injury crashes were of the following age groups:

• 20–24 years: 27 per cent

• 25–29 years: 14 per cent

• 30–39 years: 17 per cent

• 93 per cent of these crashes occurred on urban roads and 80 per cent in dry conditions.

• The majority of these crashes took place on weekdays (67 per cent).

• The worst months of the year for intersection red light running crashes are June (14 per cent) and August (12 per cent).

• 58 per cent of drivers involved had a full licence and 24 per cent of drivers had a learner or restricted licence.

- Source: NZTA