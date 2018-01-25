The New Zealand Defence Force has confirmed a man fatally kicked by a horse in Beaconsfield last night was Air Force Squadron Leader Anthony Enright.

Emergency services were called to the Kashami Arabian Stud on Benson Rd at approximately 7.20pm after reports of a 60-year-old man being kicked by a horse.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance had been sent to the site but the victim was confirmed deceased "within a few minutes" of arrival.

Today a spokesperson for the NZDF confirmed the man killed was a serving member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

"Squadron Leader Enright joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force in 1974 as a pilot and flew Orion aircraft during his early days with the RNZAF.

"His expertise was utilised widely in Air Force operations, and most recently as a pivotal member and manager of the Tactical Operations Centre at Base Ohakea."

A spokesman for the family told Fairfax the family were gathering at Enright's home and wanted space.

"It was a horrendous accident. it was pretty bloody quick," he said.

Anthony Enright with his wife Catherine. Photo/Supplied

The NZDF spokesperson said Squadron Leader Enright had served New Zealand with pride.

"He will be remembered as a friendly, down-to-earth and genuine man, as well as one of outstanding ability. He will be sorely missed by his colleagues and all who knew him."

The Royal New Zealand Air Force extended their sympathies to Enright's family and friends, and said those closest to him had now asked for privacy who have now asked for privacy to come to terms with their loss.

"No further comment will be made at this time. "