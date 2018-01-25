You never know when you might need a bottle of champagne, and now helicopter company Heletranz is offering delivery anywhere in New Zealand.

The helicopter charter service has partnered with Champagne House Bollinger to deliver the drink to Kiwis from Waiheke Island, the Bay of Islands through to Coromandel or the Great Barrier.

A spokesperson said the company could deliver across New Zealand but was focused on Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf Islands.

Heletranz owner Sofia Ambler said it was the first service of its kind and was targeted at the higher-end clientele.

"New Zealand has an impressive number of high net worth individuals tucked away in its glorious paradisal spots, anywhere from the top of the North Island to Waiheke Island and the Coromandel," she said.

"Many of these luxury accommodation sites are accessed via helicopters and are remote and isolated for added privacy, also increasingly viewed as a luxury on its own.

"It makes sense for us to offer the missing service of helicopter-delivered top shelf champagne."

A bottle of Bollinger retails for between $99 and $275.

The cost of the service was location dependent but delivery to Waiheke, for example, would be from $699.

Customers could order anytime either online or its 24/7 phone line, and if there was no available helipad, alternative landing arrangements could be made.

The only restriction was that clients had to be over 18 years old.