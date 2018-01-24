A man shot by police after an alleged assault at a popular Rangitikei River camping site has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Taihape man Dick Kakahu Keefe-Wilson, 23, appeared in the Palmerston North District Court this morning, facing multiple counts of kidnapping, assault with a Holden Commodore motor, using a firearm against a law enforcement officer and threatening to kill.

Defence lawyer Jacinda Younger said her client would plead not guilty to all 15 charges and had elected trial by jury.

Family members sat in the public gallery to support the defendant but Judge Jim Large asked two women to leave after they began communicating with Keefe-Wilson.

Advertisement

Bail was not sought and Judge Large remanded Keefe-Wilson in custody to reappear in March.

Police were called to the picturesque campsite near the Rangitikei River at 9.25am on December 19, after reports of a family harm incident.

Detective Inspector Marc Hercock said this a man had threatened his partner and other occupants of the campground with a firearm.

Keefe-Wilson was subsequently shot in the arm and taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a stable condition. He had surgery the same night.