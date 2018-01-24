A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to the synthetic drugs-related death of West Auckland father Calum Jones.

Jonathan Gordon, from West Harbour, appeared in the Waitakere District Court today charged with supplying a psychoactive substance.

He was remanded without plea until next month.

Jones, 22, died at his family home in Henderson on September 1.

He had been battling an addiction to synthetic drugs for years and had only been home from full-time rehab for one day when he died.

Jones used synthetic drugs shortly before his death, which is one of more than 25 similar fatalities that have been referred to the coroner.

Police have also been investigating Jones' death and as a result, Gordon was arrested and charged on Monday.

Jones' parents were in court today for the brief appearance.

They have been vocal about the need to address New Zealand's synthetic drugs "epidemic" since Jones died.

Two weeks after Jones' death his mother Lorraine told the Herald he had been doing well since entering rehab.

He had struggled with drug addiction - first cannabis then synthetics - since he was a teenager.

Last year Lorraine and Jones' father Lewis took extreme measures to get him off the drugs - getting a court order to put him into detox.

They told the Herald they were sick of seeing him dribbling, vomiting, incoherent, unable to move, soiling himself and being aggressive and violent while he was high.



After detox Jones was accepted into a full-time rehab centre.

However the day before he died it was decided he should return home and attend the centre's day programme.

Lorraine and Lewis said hours after their son arrived home he was supplied with a fresh bag of synthetic drugs.

The grieving parents were pleased to hear that police had made an arrest.

They said although nothing could bring Jones back to them, they wanted to ensure the people supplying synthetics were stopped so that no other family had to experience the suffering they had been through since September.



Gordon is the fourth person to be charged with supplying synthetics to people who have died in West Auckland in recent months.

In October Isitolo Roimata Douglas Uritua, also known as Chris, was charged with supplying synthetics to his sister Marilyn Makikiriti and cousin Junior Taneao.



Makikiriti, who had given birth to her third son just two weeks earlier, and Taneao died within two days of each other.

The men who allegedly supplied the synthetics to Uritua have also been charged.

All three men are scheduled to appear in the Waitakere District Court again in April.

What are synthetic drugs?

Smokable products containing varieties of plant matter that have been infused with synthetic cannabinomimetic or other substances.

They were intended to be a legal alternative to cannabis, but are now banned.

Synthetic drugs have been linked to an increased risk of seizures.

Effects include, but are not limited to: decreased motor coordination, fast or irregular heartbeat, disassociation, dizziness, paranoia, psychosis.

Use of synthetic drugs in New Zealand has also been linked to renal failure and heart failure.

(Source: alcoholdrughelp.org.nz)

Where to get help

If you, or someone you know, is using synthetic drugs, police urge you to stop immediately and seek help if needed by contacting your local GP or by ringing the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or text 8681 seven days a week to speak to a trained counsellor.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger call 111.