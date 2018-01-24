A Tairua woman died after a crash involving a campervan with a German family on board.

The family of four were all treated at the scene at Whenuakite on State Highway 25 on Tuesday night.

Despite attempts by rescuers, police confirmed the 35-year-old Tairua woman died at the scene.

Both vehicles ended up facing the same direction after the head-on crash. Photo/AWRH

The Whitianga-based crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were sent to the crash.

Advertisement

Police confirmed the family were driving their own European, left-hand drive campervan.

A man in his 40s, who had a leg injury, was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

His family were taken to Thames Hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the serious crash unit.