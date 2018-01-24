A three car pile-up has blocked a lane on a South Island coastal highway.

Police said the smash, which was initially thought to involve a truck, happened on the Appleby Highway south of Nelson just after 10am.

Emergency services were now at the crash site with motorists from the three cars escaping serious injury, said a police spokewoman.

A lane was left blocked by the three-car smash and tow trucks were headed to the intersection of Appleby Highway and Swamp Rd to clear the wrecked vehicles off the road.