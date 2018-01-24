Kiwis are known for our ingenuity, Number 8 Wire do-it-yourself attitude.

We're also known for our own sense of humour that only Kiwis seem to get.

When tourists land on our shores they are hit in the face with a strong dose of culture shock.

From our 'uccint' (accent) and unique lingo to bizarre behaviour, tourists and Kiwis from around the globe fall in love with this truly amazing country and people.

Here's our list of brilliant things you'd only ever see in New Zealand.

1. Cadbury's annual Jaffa race

First Cadbury Jaffa race down Baldwin St in Dunedin. Photo / Otago Daily times

What do you get when you have 75,000 Jaffas and Dunedin's Baldwin St, world's steepest street? An annual 'running of the balls'Jaffa race!

This annual charity event first took place in 2001 and is held in July each year. Each Jaffa ball weights about 2.8 grams and can reach speeds of up to 100km/h down the 19-degree gradient, 350m long street.

Each jaffa is numbered and sold for $1 with money going to charity. There are three races and prizes for those who bought a ticket for the winning Jaffas.

"Jaffa race place", or Baldwin St, is even a destination idea on Trip Advisor. It is ranked number 11 of 119 things to do in Dunedin.

2. Ride on lawn mower races

Ride on lawn mower racing is taking off, and is a real attraction to those who want to live their dream of being a motorsport driver. Photo / Taranaki Lawnmower Racing Club Facebook

Yes, this is a thing! And according to the New Zealand Lawn Mower Racing Association, it is the "cheapest form of motorsport in the country".

There are at least three clubs around New Zealand, including Feilding, Bay Waikato and Taranaki, with a full set of rules and regulations.

Drivers build their own mowers and compete for prizes.

"Safety and sportsmanship are central to our version of motorsport, where Kiwi ingenuity and a sense of humour are essential along with a desire to make that mower go faster!" the Association says on their website.

If you're a petrol head that always dreamed of making the big time, this could be your chance of glory!

3. Famous Cardrona bra fence

The 'Bradrona' fence in Cardona Valley. Photo / Trip Advisor

Bras on fences in the Cardrona Valley continue to fascinate tourists almost 20 years after the first bras were hung on a regular wire fence alongside Cardrona Valley Rd.

The bra fence, known as Bradrona, can be found at the entrance to The Cardrona - Horse Trekking and Quad Biking and the Cardrona Distillery just off Cardrona Valley Rd.

Thousands of tourists stop each year to pose in front of the fence and give their money - and sometimes their bras.

In the past year the fence has raised more than $40,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation through donations in the fence's pink charity box.

The Bradona attraction is rated 4.5/5 stars on Trip Advisor, whose reviewers say it is a "great campaign for breast cancer", "a bit of fun but also quite moving" and an "interesting excuse to visit Cardrona".

4. Sheep stop for runaway fugitives

Police stop four fugitives who were held up by the sheep. Picture / James Allan

They were on the lam, and it took a flock of sheep to stop them.

In 2016, four fugitives who led police on a high-speed chase through Central Otago and Queenstown were arrested after they were brought to a halt by a flock of sheep on the road.

The vehicle sped through Cromwell and Kawarau Gorge into the Arrowtown area, and kept ahead of police despite road spikes deflating one of the wheels.

Police only managed to make an arrest after the three men and a woman found their way blocked by sheep crossing a road outside Queenstown.

Ironically, the sheep belonged to a police officer. None were harmed in the line of duty.

5. Drive-thru hangi in traffic island

The "drive through hangi" attracted praise from appreciative Kiwis. Photo / Facebook

Nothing will stop a Kiwi from getting a good feed.

And that includes hard dirt.

A group of Kiwis decided that a traffic island was the best place to dig a hangi.

The group dug a square hole, about 40cm deep, in a traffic island at the end of a dead-end street then lit a fire to start cooking.

Kiwis loved the idea.

"First drive through, over, around hangi stop. Brother has a forward thinking brilliance. Gotta get me some of that hangi drive through woop woop."

"Wow that's a bit out the gate wouldn't yar think..you'd think they had a rahui on that area haha waytah go whanau."

6. Jandals for mudflaps



When your ute's mudflaps are damaged, or non-existent, what do you do?

Apparently using jandals instead is the answer.

Clever Kiwis who have broken flaps have been coming up with a genius way to stop stones from flicking up from their tyres at other drivers.

It is believed the DIY job is not illegal either. Chur to you and your good deed.

7. Horse hitches ride on a ute

A horse hitched a ride on a ute in Northland, leaving police speechless. Photo / Houhora Police

Police were left speechless after they spotted a horse travelling without restraints on the back of a ute in Houhora, Northland.

Houhora constable Tracee Knowler told the Northern Advocate the horse has been spotted travelling around Northland on the deck of the ute several times during the holiday period, including at up to 100km/h on state highways.

"Just going to the shops, you've had a beer, take the horse okay," one commenter wrote.

Only in Northland.

8. Gumboot throwing championships

Valerie Adams, 'NZ Gumboot Champion right here'. Photo / Twitter

It's safe to say most of the country has worn or owned a pair of gumboots in their lifetime.

So Kiwis turned the handy footware into a annual competition.

The New Zealand Hilux Rural Games is a highly popular alternative sporting event and attracts farmers, city slackers and even olympians to compete.

In 2017 New Zealand golden girl Dame Valerie Adams replaced the shot-put with the gumboot, going on to win gold.

Better luck next year, folks.

9. Giant Lemon & Paeroa bottle

The Lemonish good stuff is a major tourist attration in Paeroa. Photo / Trip Advisor

No Kiwi list can be complete without the mention of L&P.

The drink that tastes of "good lemonish stuff" is a Kiwi classic.

New Zealanders overseas crave it and tourists want to grab a photo beside the giant L&P bottle in Paeroa before cracking open a can and sculling down a can of New Zealand's finest.

I'll drink to you, New Zealand!