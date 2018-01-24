If Lucas Forlong gets the dog he is dreaming of, he wants to teach it how to catch a frisbee at the park and learn new tricks.

But unbeknown to the Tauranga 6-year-old, if his family can raise almost $7800 for a therapy dog, the dog will be in charge and has already been in training for months.

Mum Kylie says Lucas is a very intelligent boy with a great passion for life.

"He has thrived under the academic challenges of school, but it has been heartbreaking to watch him struggle with his anxiety and social difficulties."

Lucas has been assessed for Asperger's syndrome and ADHD along with getting help for his anxiety and sleep issues, she says.

"I have suspected since he was about 18 months old that this was a likely scenario, so I am relieved that we are on track to getting him the support he needs.

"We have thought for a very long time now that Lucas would benefit from having a dog in his life; a dog who will calm him and be his safe place when he can't communicate with us and can't interact with the world around him."

Kylie says a dog would be life-changing because it's a struggle to get everyday chores done around the house.

"Lucas finds it very difficult to focus on tasks and needs constant support and guidance to achieve the simplest tasks, such as getting dressed in the morning or eating. He escalates into manic states of hyperactivity that can only be controlled and eased through physical pressure and calm reassurance.

"His sleep is deteriorating rapidly, and he often takes over an hour to go to sleep due to his brain running through every little detail of his day and his body being restless. He is waking every few hours and needing the pressure and reassurance of cuddles to settle him back to sleep."

She says Lucas responds well to animals.

"He is often at his calmest when in pet shops looking at the animals, particularly the puppies."

So far the family have raised about $867 on Givealittle, and they are hoping for more community support.

"We have got a long way to go, but I'm really happy with how it is going," says Kylie.

Meanwhile, Lucas had met therapy dogs from Kiwi Pride Australian Labradoodles and wanted one.

"It would be really cool to get a dog. I could take it for walks and do games. I think it could sleep with me too," he said.

"I can play fetch, and we have two frisbees. I could teach him how to catch it and if that breaks we can use the other one. I'm getting pretty excited; I'd really love a dog."



