Police are seeking sightings of a Hamilton woman who hasn't been seen for more than a month.

Elenoa Phillips, 48, was reported missing on January 8, but was last seen leaving her home address in Hamilton on December 4, 2017, at 10pm.

She was driving a grey Toyota Camry and told her flatmate she was going to meet family. However, she failed to return home.

Police have concerns for her safety as she has not been in contact with her family or friends since she was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Phillips is asked to call Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.