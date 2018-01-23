Two people visiting an Auckland prison were arrested after they were allegedly found with 19g of methamphetamine, more than $11,000, shotgun shells and booze on Saturday.

The pair were busted during a routine prison checkpoint operation at Auckland South Corrections Facility in Wiri.

Corrections detector-dog teams work together with Serco staff to search arriving visitors before they enter the prison.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said staff also found a butane burner, scales and alcohol.

Advertisement

Meth and cash seized at ASCF. Photograph supplied by Corrections

He said police were called and the pair were removed from the prison site.



"This is a great example of Corrections, Serco and police working together to stop the distribution of drugs in the community and in prisons," said Beales.

"Meth wrecks people's lives, and is often linked to a person's criminal offending.



"In a prison environment, prisoners who are affected by drugs can behave violently, and compromise the safety of staff and other prisoners."



Beales said Corrections staff worked hard to manage the introduction of contraband into prisons and a range of screening methods are used to prevent drugs, weapons, cellphones, tobacco and other prohibited items getting in.

Screening methods include 25 detector-dog teams operating across the country, x-ray technology, telephone monitoring of prisoners' calls and single points of entry to sites.



"We regularly monitor and update screening procedures to prevent contraband from entering prisons, and stay informed about new methods of concealment," Beales said.



"We also know that prisoners' families, friends and associates can feel pressured to bring contraband into prison.

"However, this serves as a reminder that there can be significant consequences for those who do."



Anyone who has been asked to bring drugs into a prison should report it to anonymous crime reporting line Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.