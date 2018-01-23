Thefts of plants from gardens at a Christchurch park have disappointed a community group.

More than half the plants council staff put into Abberley Park on December 18 have been stolen in less than a month, Friends of Abberley Park have estimated.

"This was a large planting, it's been a month since they all went in and they've been taken. It's hugely disappointing," group member Patricia Wallace said.

Heliotrope, lavender, pink carnations and scented geraniums were planted on December 18. Photo / Friends of Abberley Park

The denuded area behind the park bench as it looks this week.

She said whoever has taken them is targeting pink flowering plants, carefully removing them rather than just ripping from the soil.

"We don't know if it's one person or not but there could be a nice, new, pink garden nearby," she said.

The stolen plants include 10 heliotropes planted to aid the butterfly recovery project in the park.

Several carnations, part of a lavender bush and geraniums have also gone missing. And Wallace said areas of the scented garden look a lot thinner than they did previously.

The group has been working with the city council, tending and restoring the scented garden and wider park, which is one of five heritage gardens in the city.

"We get a lot of compliments on how the park looks. A few people in their 70s are helping keep it beautiful," she said.

Council operations manager regional parks Kay Holder said it is aware the plants have been stolen.

"There is no intention to replace them immediately. However, we are considering doing so later in the year," she said.

Holder said the council also intends to install signs to discourage damage to plants.