Long-serving west Auckland politician Denise Yates has died.

Yates, 77, was a member of the Waitakere Ranges Local Board and had previously been its chairwoman.

Before the Auckland Super City was created in 2010, she had served as a member of the former Waitakere City Council and chairwoman of the former Waitakere Community Board.

Yates died yesterday; she had pancreatic cancer.

Former Labour Party leader David Cunliffe described Yates as: "Fearless, committed, true to her values and caring for all."

Our local Waitakere Ranges Local Board member and dear friend Denise Yates passed away today. She will be sadly missed... Posted by David Cunliffe on Monday, 22 January 2018

Labour's Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood said it was "a sad day for the local body left in Auckland". As well as serving on local authorities, Yates had been a unionist, fighter for LGBT rights and environmentalist.

"Staunch, earthy, funny, wise."

A sad day for the local body left in Auckland (and many others) with the loss of Denise Yates. Waitakere Local Board member, former city councilor, unionist, fighter for lgbt rights, environmentalist. Staunch, earthy, funny, wise. RIP and much love to Jo. pic.twitter.com/Q4tVl2pAZU — Michael Wood (@michaelwoodnz) January 23, 2018

Henderson-Massey Local Board chairman Shane Henderson said the West had lost one of its "fiercest, most spirited champions".

Very sad at the death of Denise Yates. A colleague, a mentor, and a good friend. Thinking of her partner Jo and many friends and family. The West has lost one of its fiercest, most spirited champions :( — Shane Henderson (@henderception) January 23, 2018



Auckland Council member Richard Hills said that among her other attributes, Yates was "a proud lesbian who faced homophobia as an elected member in the 90s".

RIP Denise Yates. Current Waitakere Local Board Member, frmr Chair & Waitakere City Councillor, Labour activist, environmentalist & fighter for our people. Also a proud lesbian who faced homophobia as an elected member in the 90’s & fought to make things easier 4 people like me. pic.twitter.com/7sEzB6eR4K — Richard Hills (@richardhills777) January 23, 2018

In a tribute on Facebook, Waitakere Ranges Local Board chairman Greg Presland said Yates was full of passion and energy.

"She had a strong moral compass and a clear set of principles that she worked under. She would decide on what was right and then seek to achieve this result. Whether it was rights for the gay and lesbian community or workers' rights, she stuck to her principles and proudly championed their causes.

"She was a passionate protector of the local environment and worked hard to ensure that the Waitakere Ranges Heritage Area Act was passed and its principles supported."