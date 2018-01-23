Seven people are being evacuated from a property following surface flooding on State Highway 46, near Lake Rotoaira, south of Lake Taupo.

The road is closed between Mcdonnells Redoubt Rd and Otukou Rd.

Police were asking motorist to avoid the area, allow extra time and drive to the conditions.

Earlier Fire Emergency New Zealand sent one fire truck from Turangi to assist an elderly woman after her house was flooded on State Highway 46.

A MetService spokesperson said the nearby Taupo City had 7.2mm of rain in the last hour.

A weather station on the Alpine Crossing had received 75mm of rain in the last 24 hours, most of which fell after 4pm.