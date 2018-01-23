Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby news has led to the birth of an online social movement.
#knitforJacinda brings together Kiwis who, inspired by Ardern's baby news, have come together to knit clothes for those in need.
It all started when Kiwi expat Heather McCracken decided to knit a present for the Prime Minister.
And so a movement was born as others joined in and decided they too would knit something for New Zealand's First Baby.
Because the PM's baby will no doubt have enough to keep him or her warm, the gifts to Ardern's baby are merely symbolic as the actual knitted items are being donated to those who need them, including babies in the children's ward at Middlemore Hospital and Waitakere Hospital.
"Every little bit of knitting to do with a baby we love to get", the co-ordinator of the Middlemore Foundation's wool programme Diane McEntee told Radio New Zealand.
"A baby's a blessing after all, isn't it? … Anything anybody can do for our programme in the name of Jacinda's baby is marvellous."