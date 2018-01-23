A large scrub fire in Queenstown is now under control.

The fire service were called to Jack's Point around 4.20pm. The first fire crews to get there called for backup due to the thick smoke, southern fire shift manager Ian Littlejohn said.

In total nine fire crews and two helicopters were called in to fight the fire, which covered 50m by 200m at its height.

"The fire is now deemed to be contained and we've got multiple crews dampening down."

Littlejohn said people on a nearby golf course had self-evacuated, "which was really good to see".