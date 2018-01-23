Police have arrested a man in relation to a home invasion in Wainoni on Friday.

A 48-year-old will appear in the district court on Tuesday charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened after the victim discovered a man in his Cuffs Rd home about 7pm.

A Facebook post by the victim's brother said he had suffered a fractured skull, shattered left eye socket, broken cheekbone, broken right arm and a seriously damaged left hand.

Advertisement

Police confirmed the victim sustained serious injuries to his body and head.