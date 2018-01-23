Armed police have responded to an alleged robbery at gunpoint in central Palmerston North today.
A large number of officers carrying Bushmaster rifles were on Queen St and Rangitikei St, and a large section of Rangitikei St was blocked off.
"Police responded at 3pm to reports of a robbery on Main St," Senior Sergeant Murray Drummond confirmed.
"Initial information suggests a man approached a person, showed them a firearm in a bag, and proceeded to take the victim's phone and wallet.
"Police responded and soon located the male offender and a female acquaintance, they have both been arrested.
"Police are speaking with the two people arrested and are working to establish exactly what occurred."
A number of police officers are still at the scene.