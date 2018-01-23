Possible human remains have been found in a burnt-out house bus near Lake Hawea.

Police and fire crews from Lake Hawea, Wanaka and Luggate were called around 11.20am today to what was initially reported as a cabin fire.

It was actually a non-mobile house bus that was being used as a dwelling, parked up on Domain Rd.

When firefighters arrived they found the house-bus engulfed in flames.

After putting the blaze out, emergency services searched the burnt-out wreckage and found what may be human remains. However, this is yet to be confirmed by a forensic pathologist.

Police and firefighters will carry out a scene examination tomorrow morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire and Emergency Services acting shift manager Ian Littlejohn said earlier today it was unclear if the occupant was in the house-bus when it caught fire.

"No-one knows where the occupant is, so at this stage it is just a standard search."

The occupant is understood to be an elderly man, considered a "local identity", who is regularly seen cycling between Lake Hawea and Wanaka.

Police want anyone who may have information about the fire to contact Wanaka Police on 03 443 7272.