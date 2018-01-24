A search of a yacht moored at Russell has uncovered property allegedly stolen from boats and holiday homes as well as a small-scale cannabis-growing operation.

Police searched the 23-foot yacht Ramage, moored opposite Russell Town Hall, on Monday evening following tip-offs from the public.

Senior Constable Mike Gorrie said 11 cannabis plants were found on board as well as stolen fishing rods and other property. The only item reported missing and not yet recovered was a Samsung tablet.

Mr Gorrie said another boat owner became suspicious when he noticed a young man in Russell wearing a brand-new waterproof jacket identical to one stolen from his vessel a short time earlier.

Advertisement

He confronted the young man, who became aggressive. When another passer-by intervened the young man removed the jacket and said, ''Have your jacket back then''.

Police were notified and the yacht where the 17-year-old was living was searched.

Mr Gorrie said police knew who he was and inquiries to locate him were continuing.