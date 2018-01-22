A 58-year-old Christchurch dental assistant has appeared in court this morning charged with attempted murder.

Virginia Maria Beerens is accused of stabbing a man at a Picton Ave house in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton around 1pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also called to the house after a minor fire.

Beerens, who appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning, is also charged with intentionally damaging the man's bed and personal belongings by setting fire to them.

A scene guard remains in place at the house today.

Beerens, of Avonhead in Christchurch, was remanded without plea in custody by Judge Alistair Garland to the High Court on February 9 for legal aid to be processed.

She thanked the judge before she was taken back into custody.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokeswoman said the victim is in a stable condition in Christchurch Hospital's intensive care unit.