A senior Northland police officer charged after a woman made a complaint of sexual abuse has had his case called in court for the first time.

He was excused from appearing in person in the North Shore District Court today.

The man is facing two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual violation.

Heavy suppression orders were put in place preventing the Herald from publishing the man's name or any specific details of the offending.

The officer was stood down in April when the criminal investigation started.

He was charged last month.

A parallel employment investigation is under way, as well as a separate inquiry by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

He was remanded on bail until his next appearance on February 12.