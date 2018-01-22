Two people have been flown to Middlemore Hospital by helicopter following a crash in Onewhero, in the Waikato District.

St John Ambulance crews and police officers rushed to the crash on Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Rd around 7am today.

A police spokeswoman said the caller was one of the people involved in the crash.

One patient had serious injuries in the collision while another was in a moderate condition.

Both were treated by St John Ambulance staff at the scene and then flown to Middlemore Hospital by helicopter.

The police spokeswoman said the vehicles had been cleared from the road by 9am.