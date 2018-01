An Air Force Orion is headed to a Kiribati atoll to search for three people reported missing in the Pacific Ocean.

The New Zealand Defence Force tweeted a P-3 Orion has left Auckland this morning to look for the lost trio.

The search will focus on waters surrounding Tarawa, the capital of Kiribati in the central Pacific Ocean.

BREAKING || A @NZAirForce P-3K2 Orion has left #BaseAuckland to search for three missing people near Tarawa. #Force4Good pic.twitter.com/kkYZAWxwcQ — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) January 22, 2018

