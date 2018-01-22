Fire and emergency are battling a large scrub fire on the Tiwai Peninsula in Southland.

Pictures circulating on social media show a large plume of smoke, visible from the nearby town of Bluff.

A call came in to Fire and Emergency around ten past seven, and a water tanker and an appliance were sent to the scene.

Acting Fire and Emergency shift manager John Ditmer says the fire is not yet contained.

Advertisement

He says due to information received from the scene, four helicopters were sent, with an additional nine appliances and support vehicles sent shortly after the battle the blaze.

John Ditmar says no buildings, including the nearby Tiwai Point smelter, are currently threatened.