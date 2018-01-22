Doubts are being raised about whether a New Zealand doctor, apparently furious over scantily dressed flight attendants, is even a real person.

News.com reported on a letter posted to Facebook in which a woman, who signed off as Dr June Robertson, said she was left disgusted by the uniforms of AirAsia's staff.

She apparently sent it to Malaysian senator Hanafi Mamat, who has previously suggested AirAsia flight crew should wear a uniform which "portrays Malaysia as a Muslim country with strong Eastern values".

However some are now questioning if Dr Robertson is real, or if it's a convenient political story.

Advertisement

AirAsia's flight attendant uniforms were too much for one passenger. Photo / Facebook

Many of the commenters on the original post question if the person who wrote the letter is a native English speaker, as there are places where the grammar seems strange.

There is no June Robertson registered with the Medical Council in the Wellington area.

There is, however, a June Robertson registered as living at the address listed on the letter. No one was home when the Herald visited the address.



A request has been sent to Capital and Coast DHB about whether a Dr June Robertson works for them, however there has been no reply because it is Wellington Anniversary Day.

There is a Dr Robertson on LinkedIn, but the profile is minimal, and has no connections.

The LinkedIn profile for Dr June Robertson is suspiciously bare. Photo / LinkedIn.

In the letter, the person claiming to be Dr Robertson wrote: "I have felt very offended by the extremely short skirts these female wear on Air Asia ... I found it quite disgusting myself, as not everyone appreciates this."

She detailed an incident at Kuala Lumpur airport that left her shocked.

"One of the Air Asia women bent over in the supermarket in KLIA 2 and I seen her underwear, terrible!"

She describes herself as a "middle-aged professional woman" who has visited Malaysia twice a year for the last 10 years.

She continued to cite another incident on a flight last October from Auckland to Kuala Lumpur where she told a crew member to cover up.

The grammar in the letter has raised questions about whether it was written by a native English speaker. Photo / Facebook.

"On an Air Asia flight ... the women serving us in the premium business class seats had her blouse opened and I could see the top of her breasts. I objected and asked her to close her jacket, as she was bending over us."

The fury upped a notch as Dr Robertson ended her letter.

"One of the things we like about Malaysia is the fact your women do not dress like prostitutes and the people are very respectful of others."

However, she had no issue with the way the men were dressed.

The letter was addressed to Hanafi Mamat, a Malaysia senator who has suggested Air Asia flight crew should wear a uniform which "portrays Malaysia as a Muslim country with strong Eastern values", Free Malaysia Today reported.

Mamat had tackled the issue of sexy uniforms last month, suggesting flight attendants serving Malaysian airlines wear sharia-compliant uniforms to avoid giving tourists the wrong impression of Malaysia.

He had claimed the sexy uniforms of crew on AirAsia and Firefly could "arouse passengers".