The clock is ticking on the Government and Auckland Council to make a definitive decision on where the build the America's Cup bases in Auckland.

Economic Development Minister David Parker says he is close to finalising a plan to house the syndicates on the old Tank Farm at Wynyard Point, albeit with a few issues to work through.

This is at odds with the council and Team New Zealand, which agreed last month to go with the Wynyard Basin option for a cluster of bases on a 75m extension to Halsey Wharf, a 75m extension to Hobson wharf, and on the existing Wynyard Point wharf.

Council and Government officials seem to be in a stand-off with the Prime Minister and Mr Parker and it is not difficult to see why

Last Monday, a resource consent application for Wynyard Basin was lodged with Auckland Council. The consent, a huge document with more than 50 supporting reports, is due to be publicly notified on January 30.

Parker has expressed a desire to wrap up matters by January 30, saying yesterday he has an in-principle letter from Stolthaven to move its hazardous facilities off its southern Tank Farm site by the end of the year.

"If that can be finalised, and I think there is a good chance it can be, the overall construction cost savings to the country are likely to be tens of millions of dollars and the

Halsey St extension is then rendered unnecessary," he told the Herald.

He is confident the Wynyard Point option can be achieved within the tight time frame to gain consent and build the base in time for the first team's arrival at the back end of 2019.

National's economic development spokesman Simon Bridges said Parker needed to get his act together pronto to get the bases up and running for the 2021 cup defence.

"Council and Government officials seem to be in a stand-off with the Prime Minister and Mr Parker and it is not difficult to see why.

"Mr Parker has said on these matters that he 'doesn't want to be dictatorial' but it seems his high handed approach in the face of both Council and Government officials who have differing views to him is causing delays that may well jeopardise the running of a successful Cup event in Auckland," Bridges said.

Parker was unavailable today to answer questions about what happens next.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the cup and associated work is the subject of ongoing discussions.

The council and Government also have to reach agreement on funding for the cup bases, with Parker saying the cost of Wynyard Point would be a "very small fraction" of the $118 million figure the council's development arm, Panuku Development Auckland, said it would cost to move and relocate the hazardous facilities.

Panuku has costed the Wynyard Basin option at $124m plus $18m to relocate tenants and landlords. This does not include $28.4m to build eight syndicate bases. Panuku costed Wynyard Point at $112m (exclusive of bases) plus relocation costs of about $118m.

The council is being pressed by officers to spend a further $260m on sprucing up the waterfront for the cup and APEC conference of world leaders in 2021, of which $80m is budgeted and $180m has still to be found.

A spokesman for Goff said the council's share of building the bases and the $180m shortfall will part of funding decisions in May on the new 10-year budget.

Parker received applause today from Auckland councillor Mike Lee and Stop Stealing Our Harbour advocacy group for going with the Tank Farm option.

Lee, who as chairman of the former Auckland Regional Council oversaw the Wynyard Quarter development, praised Parker for standing up to Auckland Council and the country.

"This is real leadership," Lee said on social media.

Stop Stealing Our Harbour spokesman Michael Goldwater said the Tank Farm will be a positive legacy for Auckland.

"Mr Parker's progress for siting the America's Cup bases on Wynyard Point will continue Sir Peter Blake's waterfront vision by de-industrialising the waterfront west of the Viaduct and Wynyard Quarter, leaving an important legacy for future maritime sporting events.

"We support Mr Parker's vision and applaud his efforts to return Auckland's waterfront to its citizens by creating a world-class America's Cup venue," said Goldwater.

He said the best solution for the cup bases must deliver value to all Aucklanders, at minimal cost and impact on the Waitemata.

"Let's turn the industrial Tank Farm into a waterfront we can be proud of, rather than pouring more concrete into the harbour and constructing a shed farm."

Team New Zealand has not responded to requests to comment on Parker's plan.