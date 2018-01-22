A police car has been rammed in the chase of an alleged fleeing driver.

The chase started at 7.40pm last night when police tried to pull over a vehicle allegedly being driven dangerously on State Highway 1 near Atiamuri, south of Rotorua, Senior Sergeant Mike Membery said.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for police and a chase began.

Membery said the police car was rammed during the chase.

"Thankfully the officer in the vehicle was uninjured but the car was damaged so badly it could no longer be driven."

Membery said the driver continued to drive north towards Tokoroa and police laid spikes just before the town.

The driver pulled over shortly before reaching the spikes and was arrested.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and endangering.

He is due to appear in Tokoroa District Court on February 15.