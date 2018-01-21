A paraglider has crashed into Mt Maunganui after battling strong wind gusts.

In a video posted to Instagram, a man can be seen trying to pull his paraglider down to the ground before he was swept off his feet by the wind.

The man can be seen trying to regain control of the glider as he tries to grab the handles while being thurst up into the air.

He came crashing down several metres further along the mountain in an impact that dislodged one of his shoes.

A couple of witnesses were nearby in the video.

The video was posted on January 16.