Police are appealing for information about attackers who injured a number of people in Panmure over the weekend.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police were continuing to investigate two incidents over the weekend on Tripoli Rd.

Two people were stabbed and a third injured at a property in Panmure on Saturday night, a day after a car ploughed into two people during a street fight at the same address.

Three people were injured during the incident - two with stab wounds and one with a blunt-force injury. All three were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe this incident is connected to a fight at the same spot on Friday night, during which two people were struck by a car.

One of those hit by the car suffered life-threatening injuries, the other, who suffered serious injuries, has been discharged from the hospital.

Pascoe said police increased patrols in the area last night and there were no incidents but police would remain vigilant in the Glen Innes and Panmure area.

"We want to reassure the community that we are committed to doing everything we can to find those responsible and hold them to account," said Detective Inspector Pascoe.

"Police are following strong lines of inquiries in relation to both incidents – which are believed to be connected – and are asking for anyone with information to contact police.

"There are people out there who know who are responsible for both attacks. We urge them and their families to do the right thing and come forward to police."

Two people remained in hospital. The person hit by a car was now in a serious but stable condition.

Call police on 09 524 1962 if you have information about the incidents. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.