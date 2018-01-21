Motorists are being advised to expect delays after a truck rolled and blocked one lane in the Karangahake Gorge on State Highway 2 this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said a truck had rolled in the middle of the gorge between School Rd and Waitawheta Rd at 8.30am.

The spokeswoman said a crane was needed to remove the truck and the road was down to one lane. The driver was uninjured.

"There are delays on State Highway 2 and it is likely that the road will be closed for a number of hours when a crane arrives to remove the truck," police said in a media statement.

Traffic management was in place, but motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.